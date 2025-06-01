What is a post-June 1 cut? Cowboys can create more salary cap space
The Dallas Cowboys have made several moves this offseason to improve the roster, and there is still a chance that the team and Jerry Jones could have a few more tricks up their sleeves.
Jerry Jones is always unpredictable, but he and Stephen Jones have managed to make moves without putting the team in too much of a salary cap squeeze.
In fact, Dallas enters the summer with the sixth-most available cap space in the NFL at just over $30 million.
To make things even better for the Cowboys, they can make a handful of more moves in the coming months to open even more cap space, most notably extending superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas can also use the post-June 1 release designation on players to lessen any cap hit.
A post-June 1 designation spreads a player's cap hit over two years, reducing the impact on cap space for the current season.
While the designation can be used for players who are cut, it can also be used to help trade high-priced players. This season, a player like Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins will be more affordable for teams via trade if and when Miami uses the designation.
In essence, the post-June 1 designation gives teams more cap flexibility.
The Cowboys will likely make a move or two taking advantage of the designation, so keep your eyes peeled and we'll keep you updated with the latest.
