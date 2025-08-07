When do Cowboys play Rams in Week 1 of NFL preseason?
We've officially made it, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 2025 NFL preseason kicks into high gear on Thursday night with a trio of games set to take place, including a doubleheader on the NFL Network.
Dallas will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in its preseason opener, just days after the two teams come together for a joint practice.
The Cowboys didn't show much against the Rams in the joint session, with Los Angeles getting the better of the two teams. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted to keeping some of his offensive cards close to his chest, so we'll have to see if anything opens up when the two teams face off.
But, how can you tune into the action?
Entering the weekend, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites over the Rams on the road, while the over/under is set for 33.5 total points.
All of the information you need to check out the Cowboys-Rams preseason opener can be seen below, with the full NFL preseason Week 1 TV schedule available here.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams TV & viewing info
Date: Saturday, August 9
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Los Angeles, California
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: Check local listings and stream live on NFL+
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 33.5
All out of market preseason games will stream live on the NFL+ app, along with airing on local networks. Replays will be available on the NFL Network at a later time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
