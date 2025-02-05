Why Cowboys desperately need to improve at tight end this offseason
It feels like the Dallas Cowboys didn't have one position that was not affected by injury this past season.
From injuries to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, this team had injuries to the most important players.
Another position hit by injury this past season was at tight end. Jake Ferguson appeared in just 14 games this season, taking a step back from his 2023 Pro Bowl campaign.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys free agent-to-be picked as potential superstar
The Cowboys were expecting more out of Ferguson in 2024, but now, the team should look into adding another tight end piece this offseason.
There are a few names in free agency that the Cowboys should contact. Names like Juwan Johnson from the New Orleans Saints or Harrison Bryant from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Of course, the dream scenario would be the team selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This isn't giving up on Ferguson; instead, it is an opportunity to add depth if the scenario happens next season where Ferguson is dealing with an injury.
In his 14 games this season, Pro Football Focus has Ferguson ranked as the 35th-best tight end in the league due to his receiving grade.
Ferguson will need to get back to his Pro Bowl ways next season; however, adding another tight end could make this offense even stronger.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys
Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie