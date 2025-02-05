Dallas Cowboys free agent-to-be picked as potential superstar
With the NFL season wrapping up on Sunday, attention will soon turn to free agency and the draft. But for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who will be watching the Super Bowl from home, the focus has already shifted to what’s next.
Rumors are already circulating about which players will stay and which will go, especially with 25 Cowboys players set to hit free agency.
The most notable players set to hit free agency are DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Osa Odighizuwa, and Rico Dowdle—each of whom has established themselves as one of the top players at their positions in this free-agent class.
Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton has Dowdle listed as one of the NFL free agents who could become a superstar on a new team in 2025.
Moton wrote, "Dallas would be a logical spot for Dowdle to become a superstar behind a quality offensive line, but if the team isn't willing to feature him in a workhorse role, he's better off with a squad that needs a clear-cut No. 1 running back like the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Because of his versatile skill set, Dowdle could be one of the league's top running backs in a featured role despite having only 331 NFL carries on his resume."
With the NFL shifting back to a more physical, ground-and-pound approach, Dowdle stands out among this free-agent class and is expected to have a strong market.
His breakout season this past year, coupled with the lack of overall talent at the running back position in free agency, makes him an attractive option for teams in need of a featured back.
