Cowboy Roundup: Wild stat emphasizes Micah Parsons' rare talent, Déjà vu
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Whew! What a 24 hours. It all started in the wee hours of the morning when Micah Parsons sent out a cryptic tweet, and things quickly snowballed from there.
NFL insider Dianna Russini sent out a bombshell report that the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys had deteriorated to a point where he was considering some drastic options, including a potential trade request.
A few hours later, Parsons followed through and officially announced he had requested a trade from the team. Of course, the Cowboys don't have to grant his request, but the pressure is now on.
All of this happened during the Cowboys' day off, so there is no telling what is going through everyone's mind. On Saturday, however, the team returns to the practice field, so it will be interesting to see who addresses the matter and what they have to say.
While we wait to see what today brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news making waves online and on social media.
Jerry Jones déjà vu
Here we go again. Another training camp, another contract saga. This blast from the past will remind everyone how things went down between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott a season ago.
Wild stat highlights Micah Parsons' rare talent
Everyone knows that Micah Parsons is a generational talent, and this peek into NFL history highlights just how rare a talent he truly is.
Cowboys Quick Hits
