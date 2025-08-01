Potential Micah Parsons trade could land Cowboys a historic return
Everything about this Dallas Cowboys preseason has been turned on its head after star linebacker Micah Parsons officially requested a trade.
Early on Friday, it was reported that the Cowboys' relationship with Parsons was heading south, and just a few short hours after that report was when Parsons announced his trade request.
If the damage is done and the Cowboys can't do anything to fix it, then a trade will need to be made. But what would the Cowboys realistically get in return for a Parsons trade?
MORE: Micah Parsons linked to AFC, Super Bowl favorite after trade request
You would have to go back to 2018 when the Las Vegas Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears to start seeing what the Cowboys could get in return for Parsons.
The Bears traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for the services of Mack.
If the Cowboys could find a really desperate team, say a team that is starving for a Super Bowl appearance, then they could possibly get three first-round picks in a deal.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb reacts to Micah Parsons' trade request after Cowboys' fumble
Parsons is in the prime of his career, which is what makes this so unsettling to fans. However, one has to look at the future franchise.
If Parsons doesn't want to be there anymore, then it is time to move on by setting up the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc