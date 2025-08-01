Cowboys Country

Potential Micah Parsons trade could land Cowboys a historic return

If the Dallas Cowboys front office decides to trade Micah Parsons, then they should expect a historic haul in return, according to previous NFL precedent.

Everything about this Dallas Cowboys preseason has been turned on its head after star linebacker Micah Parsons officially requested a trade.

Early on Friday, it was reported that the Cowboys' relationship with Parsons was heading south, and just a few short hours after that report was when Parsons announced his trade request.

If the damage is done and the Cowboys can't do anything to fix it, then a trade will need to be made. But what would the Cowboys realistically get in return for a Parsons trade?

You would have to go back to 2018 when the Las Vegas Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears to start seeing what the Cowboys could get in return for Parsons.

The Bears traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for the services of Mack.

If the Cowboys could find a really desperate team, say a team that is starving for a Super Bowl appearance, then they could possibly get three first-round picks in a deal.

Parsons is in the prime of his career, which is what makes this so unsettling to fans. However, one has to look at the future franchise.

If Parsons doesn't want to be there anymore, then it is time to move on by setting up the future.

