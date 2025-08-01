NFC East exec mocks Jerry Jones, Cowboys in private text over Micah Parsons debacle
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are officially the laughing stock of the NFL. On Friday, the front office's gross mishandling of superstar defender Micah Parsons was front and center in the news cycle, with Parsons publicly announcing that he has requested a trade.
Parsons and the Cowboys have been at odds over the handling of contract negotiations, and things recently turned personal with Jerry Jones throwing shots at Parsons in the media.
Now, the relationship between the two sides has "deteriorated" a point where the frustration has boiled over.
MORE: Latest news on Micah Parsons' contract extension shows petty reason for hold-up
Parsons announced his trade request in a scathing statement that read Jerry and Stephen Jones and the Cowboys organization for filth.
"I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates," Parsons said in his statement.
MORE: Cowboys stars continue rallying behind Micah Parsons amid contract fiasco
"I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”
Now that the Cowboys have publicly been put on blast by their biggest star, division rivals are eating it up. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared that an "NFC East executive" sent him a text mocking Dallas.
Way to go, Jerry.
You ruined a relationship with the team's biggest star and are now the biggest clown in the room for the next league meetings. Jerry Jones still can make things right by giving Parsons the money he deserves, so let's see if he decides to let go of his ego and write the check.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc