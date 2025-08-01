Micah Parsons formally requests trade from Cowboys after contract talks stall
Boy that escalated quickly. Late Thursday night, Micah Parsons posted a cryptic message that had fans spiraling, wondering what was going on with the Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher.
Now on Friday afternoon, Parsons has asked to be traded away from America’s Team.
In a lengthy statement, Parsons said he no longer wants to be in Dallas, and put the blame directly on Jerry and Stephen Jones.
MORE: Latest news on Micah Parsons' contract extension shows petty reason for hold-up
”Unfortunately I no longer want to be here," Parsons said. "I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”
Parsons said Jerry Jones turned a personal conversation into an attempted negotiation, but Parsons said he would have his agent reach out to the Jones family.
From there, Jones refused to work with Parsons’ agent and engaged in no talks according to the All-Pro pass rusher.
MORE: Cowboys stars continue rallying behind Micah Parsons amid contract fiasco
He ended his statement saying, “My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”
Dallas reportedly has no interest in dealing Parsons.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Jerry Jones is playing games, and could be losing a generational talent.
