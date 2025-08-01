Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Time' tweet sends Cowboys fans spiraling
The Dallas Cowboys are a 24/7 soap opera. So, when a superstar player fires off cryptic messages at midnight, the fan base goes spiraling. This time, it was Micah Parsons who was the culprit.
Parsons quoted a tweet from Cowboys content creator "J Tuck," which read, "I'm prepared to burn this app down." The original message included a photo of Parsons and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs laughing it up in training camp practice.
What started the social media frenzy was Parsons reposting the message, adding his own GIF of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence with the caption, "One last time."

Of course, Parsons is involved in some high-stakes contract negotiations with the team, while Diggs has been publicly put on blast by the front office for rehabbing his knee injury away from the team, a decision that cost him $500,000.
The common consensus from Cowboys Nation is, "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?"
The GIF is from a scene in the film Bad Boys for Life, where Smith and Lawrence team up "one last time" for the epic movie franchise.

So, is it Parsons or Diggs that plans to move on? Are the star defenders just trolling the fan base? With the Cowboys, you never get straight up answers.
Neither player is currently happy with their situation, but for now, we are left with nothing but speculation. Maybe, just maybe, we can take the optimistic approach and take Parsons' message as he knows the deal is coming and he's ready to get back to work with Diggs by his side. Let's hope that's the case and that this is not the duo's "last dance."
