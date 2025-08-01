Micah Parsons linked to AFC, Super Bowl favorite after trade request
If the Dallas Cowboys front office likes being a part of headlines, then they are going to love the bomb Micah Parsons dropped on Friday.
The Cowboys star has officially requested a trade from the Cowboys, and fans around the league are already salivating at the possibility of their team landing Parsons.
Before Parsons made the news official, the team at ESPN's Get Up discussed what a potential trade would look like and what teams should be interested in adding Parsons to their roster.
MORE: 3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano immediately named the Buffalo Bills as the perfect suitors for Parsons, no matter what it takes.
"If Micah Parsons were available, Buffalo is the team that should give away its next two entire drafts," said Graziano. Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards echoed the sentiment, saying, "They have the same task as everybody else in the AFC and that's beating the Chiefs. How do you do that? Gotta be able to rush Patrick Mahomes and get him on the ground. They need another dynamic rusher. This would give them a real chance."
The Bills are in desperate need of a pass rusher, and it makes all the sense in the world to reach out for the services of a future Hall of Famer.
MORE: Micah Parsons projected trade price would be massive haul for Cowboys
The Cowboys' front office has created this mess itself. Now, their best player could be walking away to help another franchise that is starving for a Super Bowl. But honestly, this could be Jerry Jones' punishment for believing that everyone will always bend the knee.
The team may not have practiced today, but there's plenty of fireworks going on that would have overshadowed any practice highlights.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc