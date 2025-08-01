Cowboys reunite with former star who vows to protect best friend Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in more reinforcements for the offensive line. Following a series of injuries to key members of the line, the team held a workout with a familiar face: former star offensive tackle La'el Collins.
Collins previously had two stints in Dallas, starting 71 of 74 games.
The offensive tackle and star quarterback Dak Prescott were considered "best friends" during his previous time with the Cowboys, and they have maintained a close relationship.
Before he worked out with the team in Oxnard, he was at training camp for Thursday's practice and had a message for Dak's daughter. He said, "I'm going to protect your daddy."
Collins also had the full support of Prescott, who publicly wished him the best before the workout. It ultimately played out well, with the Cowboys agreeing to sign Collins for a third time.
The 32-year-old Collins joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. He played for the Cowboys from 2015-2021.
Collins signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 to reunite with offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who held the same position in Dallas. He was released the following year after dealing with multiple injuries. Collings then signed to the team's practice squad in January 2024, but was released just two weeks later.
Last year, Collins signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, but was released during final roster cuts and did not find a home for the 2024 season.
Now, he's back in Dallas, and ready to do his part to keep Prescott's jersey clean.
