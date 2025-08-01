Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons mulling 'trade request' or 'severing relationship' with Cowboys per report

Reports have surfaced that Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is "considering drastic measures which could include a trade request" amid his deteriorating relationship with the team.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Things between the Dallas Cowboys and superstar defender Micah Parsons may have just gone from bad to worse, according to a new report from The Athletic's Diana Russini.

On Friday morning, Russini dropped the bomb that Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys may be deteriorating beyond repair as the two sides remain far apart in contract negotiations.

Russini reports that Parsons is "considering drastic measures which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team."

The 26-year-old Parsons is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. The issues reportedly began when Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, pushed back in negotiations.

"When Parsons’ agent pushed back and attempted to negotiate further, the Cowboys declined to engage with him and told the pass rusher to honor the agreement he had made," Russini wrote.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Early in training camp, Parsons made his feelings clear. He wants to be in Dallas, but the ball is in Jerry Jones' court.

“I want to be here," Parsons told reporters. "At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here.

“I’ve been pretty consistent. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. As long as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, then this is the end.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

There is no denying Parsons is a generational talent and he is key to making the Cowboys' defense an elite unit. If the Joneses don't stop dragging their feet with the situation and get to work on a deal, they're playing a dangerous game.

Dallas cannot afford to lose Parsons. And if Jerry Jones screws up the negotiations to a point of no return, the Cowboys fanbase may finally fully turn their backs on the franchise.

A Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign reading “fire the GM” during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign reading “fire the GM” during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

