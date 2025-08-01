Micah Parsons mulling 'trade request' or 'severing relationship' with Cowboys per report
Things between the Dallas Cowboys and superstar defender Micah Parsons may have just gone from bad to worse, according to a new report from The Athletic's Diana Russini.
On Friday morning, Russini dropped the bomb that Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys may be deteriorating beyond repair as the two sides remain far apart in contract negotiations.
Russini reports that Parsons is "considering drastic measures which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team."
MORE: Concerns grow Micah Parsons' contract may not be done before Cowboys' season opener
The 26-year-old Parsons is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. The issues reportedly began when Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, pushed back in negotiations.
"When Parsons’ agent pushed back and attempted to negotiate further, the Cowboys declined to engage with him and told the pass rusher to honor the agreement he had made," Russini wrote.
Early in training camp, Parsons made his feelings clear. He wants to be in Dallas, but the ball is in Jerry Jones' court.
MORE: Cowboys star shows Micah Parsons support amid cryptic message, contract drama
“I want to be here," Parsons told reporters. "At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here.
“I’ve been pretty consistent. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. As long as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, then this is the end.”
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
MORE: Micah Parsons shades Jerry Jones for dragging feet in contract saga with TikTok trend
There is no denying Parsons is a generational talent and he is key to making the Cowboys' defense an elite unit. If the Joneses don't stop dragging their feet with the situation and get to work on a deal, they're playing a dangerous game.
Dallas cannot afford to lose Parsons. And if Jerry Jones screws up the negotiations to a point of no return, the Cowboys fanbase may finally fully turn their backs on the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc