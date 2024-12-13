Stephen Jones starts gaslighting Cowboys fans looking ahead to 2025 offseason
The Dallas Cowboys were easily the most inactive team during the 2024 offseason. They allowed several key players to leave in free agency and outside of Eric Kendricks, added no impactful free agents.
This was after they claimed to be "all-in," which proved to be a lie. However, there was some hope that they could open the checkbook in 2025 since there's more wiggle room. Unfortunately, that might not be the case according to the team's chief operating officer, Stephen Jones.
While discussing the 2025 offseason, Jones said that the budget was going to be "really tight" once again.
“I think we knew we were going to have a challenge this year and next year,” Jones said via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s going to be really, really tight because we still have some money left over from some guys who aren’t here today. And you’re going to have some other guys that won’t be here in the future that you still have their cap count.”
This is the typical gaslighting approach the Jones family has become famous for. Jerry Jones has often taken the approach of blaming players such as Dak Prescott for taking market value. Now Stephen is trying another approach and blaming players who are no longer on the team.
Jones isn't dumb by any means, and that comment is calculated. Dallas currently has an estimated $22 million in cap space in 2025 but they have the ability to free up more money with contract restructures. His statement about players being paid who are no longer with the team is his way of planting the seed that restructuring is bad for business.
Instead of moving money around the way other teams do, Jones will claim the reason they couldn't spend in 2024 was due to such manuevers, setting fans up for another frustrating offseason that will carry over to 2025.
Buckle up Dallas fans. It's going to be another "all-in" offseason.
