Zack Martin free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign guard?

The Dallas Cowboys will have to make massive decisions this offseason, one of which will be whether to bring back Zack Martin.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin blocks during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin blocks during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Most of the attention around the Dallas Cowboys right now has been focused on the head coaching search.

When that is eventually decided, it will be time for the franchise to move on to building a successful roster in 2025.

Free agency will play a vital part in constructing the roster, as the team has 25 free agents this offseason. One of them being veteran guard Zack Martin.

Zack Martin market value

Zack Marti
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Martin's last contract with the Cowboys was a two-year deal worth $36.85 million. However, after ending the 2024 season, Martin's second year of his contract was voided, making him a free agent.

The veteran guard will not receive that kind of money in free agency unless he finds a team desperate for his services.

Pros of re-signing Zack Martin

Dak Prescott, Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin celebrate during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Martin has been a pillar of the Cowboys' offensive line. A first-round pick back in 2014, Martin has earned 9 Pro Bowl selections in his time with the Cowboys.

Martin is a familiar face for quarterback Dak Prescott and someone he trusts. That trust can't be overlooked, as the team doesn't want a repeat of this season's failure.

Cons of re-signing Zack Martin

Age isn't just a number when it comes to playing a physical game like football. Martin will be 35 years old by the time next season ends.

Injuries played a massive role in Martin's 2024 campaign, as the future Hall of Famer played in just ten games this past season.

Verdict

Zack Martine
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin walks off injured during the second half against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It would be the most painful decision the Cowboys make this offseason; however, Martin should not be a member of the Cowboys in 2025.

The All-Pro guard will command a large portion of the salary cap no matter where he goes, and the Cowboys are in desperate need of rebuilding their offensive line from the inside out.

