3 positions Cowboys need to prioritize in offseason to make playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into an offseason where they can ill afford to continue making the same mistakes. They need to find the right head coach, sign marquee free agents, and draft according to their needs and the talent available.
Outside of the many diamonds they've unearthed in the draft, they’ve consistently fallen short in those other two areas, which is why they now have the longest drought in making the NFC Championship game.
While they can’t afford to fail any longer, they also can't afford to play it safe and not take risks. Here are the three positions the Cowboys need to prioritize and take risks on in free agency and the draft.
3. Wide Receiver
While the Cowboys have solid depth on the roster, even with Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin hitting free agency, they lack a wide receiver who can take pressure off CeeDee Lamb.
Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Jonathan Mingo should not be relied upon as starters.
The Cowboys desperately need to add a wide receiver with a full route tree and explosive ability to lighten the load on Lamb, who missed the final games of last season with a shoulder injury.
There are a handful of wide receivers in free agency who are both affordable and reliable, making this a position the Cowboys should address with their first two draft picks.
2. Running Back
Cowboys Nation has been calling for Ashton Jeanty all season, with many believing he could be a game-changer for Dallas.
Even if Jeanty isn’t the pick on draft day, running back is still a position the Cowboys must address this offseason, starting with re-signing Rico Dowdle to an affordable multi-year deal.
This shouldn't change their draft strategy—they should still target a promising running back. The goal is to create a more balanced one-two punch, reducing the wear and tear on whichever rookie they select.
1. Defensive Tackle
This may be the most unexciting pick, but given the Cowboys’ struggles defending the run over the past five seasons, prioritizing defensive tackle is something Cowboys Nation can definitely get behind.
Dallas shouldn’t give up on Mazi Smith just yet, but they never should have fully relied on him to be the solution at defensive tackle. If he develops into his potential, that’s great, but in the meantime, Dallas needs to find an upgrade in front of him.
They’ll also need to figure out a fair contract for Osa Odighizuwa that reflects his value, rather than overspending on their former draft picks like the Cowboys did with Jaylon Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leighton Vander Esch.
