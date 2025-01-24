Cowboys named 'top landing spot' for All-Pro, Super Bowl-winning WR
One of the top needs for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2025 NFL offseason is wide receiver depth. Outside of star wideout CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys lack a reliable, consistent receiver to draw attention on the opposite side of the field.
While many believe the Cowboys could target a top wide receiver in the NFL Draft like Missouri star Luther Burden III, another name is emerging as a potential target.
According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys could be a potential "top landing spot" for former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Cooper Kupp if he leaves the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason.
MORE: 3 sleeper WR prospects the Cowboys should consider drafting
With veteran Brandin Cooks' contract set to expire in March and uncertainty about Jalen Tolbert's ability to continue building on the momentum he gained as last season went on, Kupp could be viewed as "an insurance policy for a team that fielded a pass-heavy offense in 2024."
Moton writes, "Although Dallas parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy over a contract length dispute, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is in the mix to replace him and may carry over some principles on that side of the ball.
"Regardless of the Cowboys hire as their next head coach, Kupp could be Dak Prescott's reliable short-to-intermediate target to move the chains, just as Cooks was for the last two years."
MORE: Cowboys select superstar playmaking WR in 2025 NFL mock draft
In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
While injuries have hampered Kupp's career in recent seasons, taking a flier on the veteran would be an intriguing option to add to the Cowboys offense in the short-term.
The only question is: would Jerry Jones be able to afford him?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc