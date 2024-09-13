Zack Martin says Cowboys need to put 'foot on their throat' to end games earlier
After starting 1-0 thanks to a 33-17 road win, the Dallas Cowboys should be feeling confident heading into their Week 2 showdown with the New Orleans Saints. But that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement as they aim for a 2-0 start.
That's the mindset for veteran right guard Zack Martin who wasn't happy with the way the offense played on Sunday.
Martin said they stalled out and had too many three-and-outs. He believes they could have ended the game earlier by "putting our foot on their throat."
Dallas went into the half with a 20-3 lead and saw that extended to 27-3 when KaVontae Turpin ran a punt back 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The offense, however, wasn't clicking in the second half. They had back-to-back three-and-outs followed by a five-play and six-play drive that each ended in a field goal.
They had one more three-and-out before Cleveland killed the majority of the fourth quarter with a 15-play drive that ended with a touchdown.
In Week 2, the Cowboys will host the Saints, who scored 47 against the Carolina Panthers. Dallas boasts a far superior defense than Carolina, but they need to take on Martin's aggressive approach to avoid falling behind in this one. Field goals might not be enough this time around.
