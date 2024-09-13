Cowboys Country

Zack Martin says Cowboys need to put 'foot on their throat' to end games earlier

Zack Martin believes the Cowboys stalled out and let the Browns hang around longer than they should have in Week 1.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After starting 1-0 thanks to a 33-17 road win, the Dallas Cowboys should be feeling confident heading into their Week 2 showdown with the New Orleans Saints. But that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement as they aim for a 2-0 start.

That's the mindset for veteran right guard Zack Martin who wasn't happy with the way the offense played on Sunday.

Martin said they stalled out and had too many three-and-outs. He believes they could have ended the game earlier by "putting our foot on their throat."

Dallas went into the half with a 20-3 lead and saw that extended to 27-3 when KaVontae Turpin ran a punt back 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The offense, however, wasn't clicking in the second half. They had back-to-back three-and-outs followed by a five-play and six-play drive that each ended in a field goal.

They had one more three-and-out before Cleveland killed the majority of the fourth quarter with a 15-play drive that ended with a touchdown.

In Week 2, the Cowboys will host the Saints, who scored 47 against the Carolina Panthers. Dallas boasts a far superior defense than Carolina, but they need to take on Martin's aggressive approach to avoid falling behind in this one. Field goals might not be enough this time around.

Published
Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

