3 Dolphins the Cowboys could target in a Trey Lance trade
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season got off to a rough start after Tua Tagovailoa once again suffered a concussion on the field. It's becoming increasingly difficult to watch him play and at some point, the league needs to step in and protect him from himself.
While that conversation is for another day, the Dolphins also have to figure out if they want to make a move for a new quarterback.
With Tagovailoa sidelined, they turned to Skylar Thompson, who isn't a long-term solution. They also have Tim Boyle on the practice squad but that's still not enough. That's why Trey Lance is suddenly trending as the Dallas Cowboys backup could be an upgrade for Miami.
He also has ties to head coach Mike McDaniel, who was Lance's offensive coordinator in 2021 with the San Francsico 49ers. If McDaniel were interested in a reunion, here are three players the Cowboys could ask for in return.
Jeff Wilson, Jr., RB
De'Von Achane would be the ideal player but there's no way Lance would bring him back. Perhaps if he had a better showing in the preseason but his interception fest in the finale tanked his value. That doesn't mean the Cowboys couldn't still improve their backfield by sending Lance to South Beach in exchange for Jeff Wilson, Jr.
Wilson is a seventh-year vet who has been with McDaniel for most of his career. He has 2,339 yards and 18 touchdowns on his resume and played well on Thursday night as he ran for 26 yards on five attempts. He's far from a household name but he could provide a spark, and the Cowboys might be able to get a late-round pick as well in the deal.
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE
The Cowboys defense recorded pressure 40 times on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. That's an impressive feat for any team but more so when you realize they lost one of their top projected defensive ends this offseason when Sam Williams suffered a torn ACL.
With him sidelined, Marshawn Kneeland stepped in and played well in his debut. Unfortunately, he's now dealing with an injury that could slow him down. In an effort to protect themselves, while bolstering their already impressive depth, the Cowboys could aim for Emmanuel Ogbah in a trade with Miami.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott ready to recapture magic at home
Ogbah was the 32nd overall pick in 2016 and has put together an impressive career. Now in his ninth year, he has 43.5 sacks and has shown the versatility to play on the line as well as rush from a stand-up linebacker position.
With Bradley Chubb still working his way back from a knee injury, Ogbah has started the past two games and has five tackles and a sack. if Miami felt comfortable with Chubb's timeline, they might be willing to send the 30-year-old who is on an expiring contract to Dallas for a quarterback who could improve their offense.
Jaylen Wright, RB
Again, De'Von Achane would be the ultimate goal but the Dolphins' depth at running back means there are several options Dallas could go after. That includes rookie Jaylen Wright, whow as a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2024.
Wright made his NFL debut on Thursday and had just four yards on five attempts. That's not indicative of what the speedy back brings to the table, however.
While at Tennessee, Wright had 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. He was a highly productive back in the SEC and could be a great addition to the running back committee in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keys To Victory: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
Week 2 Preview: Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Salary Cap Relief: Cowboys restructure Terence Steele's contract, freeing up cap space
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie