3 Best Dallas Cowboys Player Prop Bets For Week 3 vs Ravens, George Pickens Shines

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday evening in a historic game for the league. It marks the first-ever NFL game in Rio, so all eyes will be on CBS in the marquee game of the late-afternoon slate.

With the bright lights shining, there will be plenty of players looking to take advantage of the opportunity to have a breakout game, and what better way to put on a show than in a historic game that will go down in the record books?

Luckily for Dallas, there is one player who has been off to a slow start but is itching to get back on track. And in a potentially high-scoring game, there will be plenty of chances to light up the scoreboard.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and T.J. Watt on the call. So what player prop bets should you be keeping an eye on leading up to kickoff? Let's take a look at the best bets below (odds via DraftKings Sports).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

George Pickens 70+ Receiving Yards (+104)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens looks on before the game against the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens is still waiting for his breakout game and has struggled with drops through the first two weeks of the season, but eventually he's going to sort things out. With CeeDee Lamb's hot start to the season, expect him to start getting more attention from opposing defenses, which will open up opportunities for Pickens.

Getting a George Pickens over opportunity at plus odds when he is itching for a breakout game is too good to pass up on.

Javonte Williams Under 14.5 Rush Attempts (+100)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have struggled to get the running game going this season, and with questionable field conditions in Rio, there is no telling what kind of footing players will have. It's also expected to be a high-scoring affair, so the Cowboys may need to rely on the passing game to score early and often.

That means Williams will not have a heavy workload. And considering he has not had more than 12 carries in a single game this season, don't expect to change this week.

George Pickens Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens has yet to find the endzone this season, and there is no better time to break your slump than in the premier game on the late-afternoon schedule. Look for Pickens to make a statement on Sunday evening with an all-around performance, which includes getting his first touchdown of the year.

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