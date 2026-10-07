3 Dallas Cowboys With Most to Prove Entering Week 5

A win in Week 4 against the Houston Texans moved the Dallas Cowboys to 2-2 on the season. It also set them up for a huge swing, since they have the opportunity to pick up a second win on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas will enter as favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won't have Baker Mayfield under center. With Mayfield injured, the Bucs will turn to undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels, who is making just his second career start.

This could be a "get-right" game for the Cowboys, provided they don't overlook their opponent. It could also be a chance for the following three players to improve their stock as they enter Week 5 with something to prove.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland runs out onto the field before the game against the Ravens. | REUTERS

Joey Porter Jr.'s performance on Sunday was a huge boost to the secondary, but also a reminder of how bad DaRon Bland has struggled over the past two seasons. Bland continues to surrender receptions at an alarming rate, finishing with a 48.2 PFF grade this weekend.

Bland signed a massive extension ahead of the 2025 season, with the Cowboys expecting him to return to the form they saw in 2023 when he had nine interceptions. That hasn't happened and there's a chance he could be running out of opportunities in Dallas. That's a lot of pressure to be feeling as he enters the Week 5 matchup with the Bucs.

Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't get me wrong, Caleb Downs has been great for the most part as a rookie. He has 27 tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup in the first four games of the year. That said, he's coming off a rough outing, which resulted in him landing in the Cowboys' bottom five for PFF grades in Week 4.

He allowed five receptions on five targets for 54 yards against the Texans, which was a letdown. It's also not his norm. That said, Downs will surely enter this game with the desire to prove the Houston game was a fluke.

Jake Ferguson, TE

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Ferguson made one huge play for the Cowboys, hauling in a seven-yard pass on fourth-and-four during the final drive. Had Ferguson not come up with that play, there's a good chance Dallas loses the game. He deserves praise for that play, but overall, Ferguson didn't have a great outing.

He had a total of three receptions for 11 yards and was a liability in run blocking. He's been taking a lot of heat for his performance this season, not only for the blocking but for his career-low average of 6.9 yards per reception. Throw in his costly fumble in Week 3 and it's hard to think of any player with more to prove in Week 5 than Ferguson.

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