The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 11 needing to secure a win as they host the Tennessee Titans. Dallas is just 4-6 on the season and while they still have a shot to catch up in the NFC East, they must find a way to start winning games.

They're hopeful a recent move will help get things on track as the Cowboys decided to take play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and hand the keys to the defense to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

In addition to their concerns on defense, the Cowboys have been dealing with injuries throughout the roster. Entering this game, they know they will be thin as they had to recently put running back Tyler Goodson and cornerback DaRon Bland on the IR. They also found out before the game that they could be without linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who is questionable with a hip and groin injury.

Dallas made some moves before the game, elevating cornerback Derion Kendrick and running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad. With them active from the squad, that will impact which players will be active against the Titans. Before diving into the list of players who won't suit up, here's a reminder of which players were on the Week 11 injury report.

They didn't bring anyone up to help in case they needed to replace Barham, instead showing faith in their depth. That will wind up being tested as Barham was listed among the inactive players in Week 11. Before looking at that full list, let's get a quick reminder of which players were on the injury list entering the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Week 11 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

DaRon Bland, CB (ankle)

Tyler Booker, G (ankle)

Jake Ferguson, TE (knee/ankle)

P.J. Locke III, S (concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Devin Moore, CB (hip)

Luke Schoonmaker, TE (illness)

Jalen Thompson, S (hamstring)

Jaishawn Barham, LB (hip/groin)

Tennessee Titans Week 11 Injury Report

Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams celebrates recovering a Cleveland Browns fumble during the second quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Fernando Carmona Jr., G (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Tony Adams, S (Concussion)

Anthony Hill Jr., LB (Neck)

Tyjae Spears, RB (Knee)

Carnell Tate, WR (Shoulder)

Micah Robinson, CB (Hip)

Dallas Cowboys Week 11 Inactive List

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Booker, G

Jake Ferguson, TE

Jonathan Mingo, WR

P.J. Locke, S

Jaishawn Barham, LB

Jonathan Bullard, DT

Cowboys inactives vs. Titans:



OG Tyler Booker (ankle)

TE Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle)

S P.J. Locke (concussion)

WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle)

LB Jaishawn Barham (hip/groin)

DT Jonathan Bullard — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 22, 2026

Tennessee Titans Week 11 Inactive List

Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Singleton, RB

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT

Jaylon Jones, CB

Mohamoud Diabate, LB

Jackie Marshall, DT

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