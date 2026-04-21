Cowboys NFL Draft Buzz Adds Credence to Dallas Making Possible Jordyn Tyson Mistake

It wasn't long ago that the idea of the Dallas Cowboys taking an offensive player (and let alone, a wide receiver) in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft was unfathomable.

However, as the draft draws closer, there continues to be smoke around the idea the Cowboys could take Jordyn Tyson in Round 1.

First, ESPN's Adam Schefter kicked off the hype, when he talked about Tyson as a possible first-round target for the Cowboys because they "love" the Arizona State wide receiver.

"So let’s keep our eyes on Dallas figuring out a way to get up the board for [Sonny] Styles or [Arvell] Reese, and let’s see which defensive hole they decide to fill," Schefter said.

"But I do think there’s some Jordyn Tyson love there again as well," he added.

In reaction to that, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan said he thinks "Dallas is high" on Tyson and isn't ruling out such a selection.

"I don't think Schefter is off base here. I think Dallas is high on him," Belt said. "Does that add up to him being their preference at 12 if they lose their defenders? Maybe not. But it shouldn't be dismissed."

How realistic is a Tyson pick for Cowboys?

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We know the Cowboys have at least some level of interest in Tyson based on their attendance at his recent workout.

But is that enough for Dallas to forego the defensive approach the team must take early on in this draft? Not likely.

The Cowboys desperately need to add to their defense in this draft. Knowing that, Dallas should utilize at least its first two selections on that side of the ball in the hopes of adding immediate impact players who can help in 2026.

Spending a pick on Tyson, whether that be at No. 12 or 20, will force Dallas to wait until all the way in Round 3 to add another defender, seeing as how the Cowboys don't have a second-rounder in this draft, barring some kind of trade.

Waiting that long to add another defender will greatly decrease the chances of that player being able to come in and play a significant role right away, which is what Dallas needs.

It also makes zero sense to spend this kind of draft capital on Tyson, even if he's considered a great value at either first-round spot. Dallas has arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL right now and we saw just how far that got them in 2025.

As if all that wasn't enough for the Cowboys to steer clear of taking Tyson, the Arizona State product comes with injury concerns that make him a risk, regardless of need and value.

We've seen Jerry Jones go this route before and take a wide receiver when the team desperately needed help on defense when the team selected CeeDee Lamb in 2020, so we cannot simply brush off the Cowboys taking Tyson as impossible.

But Jones knows just how crucial it is to improve the defense and we ultimately believe he'll avoid whatever temptation he might have to draft Tyson and will instead focus on the other side of the ball.