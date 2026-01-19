Dallas Cowboys could land 'CeeDee Lamb-type' luxury in 2026 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys' approach to the NFL offseason has begun by looking to revamp the team's defense, with the firing of Matt Eberflus setting off a search for a new defensive coordinator.

Once a coordinator is in place, the team will look to add talent to the roster that will fit the scheme, whether through free agency or the NFL draft.

The Cowboys hold two first-round picks in this year's draft, so there will be an opportunity for the team to land some promising young prospects, with many projeceting the team using both first-rounders on defense.

However, one team insider, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, took a look at an intriguing scenario that could land the team a "CeeDee Lamb-type" luxury pick.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had planned to select a defender in the 2020 draft before selecting Lamb at No. 17 overall, and another special offensive talent could be available when the team is on the clock at pick No. 20.

Enter Notre Dame Fighting Irish star running back Jeremiyah Love. While running back isn't an immediate need for the Cowboys, landing a talent like Love would be a great addition to the high-flying offense, especially if the team is unable to re-sign Javonte Williams in the offseason.

"Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones made it pretty clear at the team’s annual end-of-the-season news conference that the Cowboys need a lot of help on defense. That means they likely will use both first-round picks — and likely more — on defensive help. That is, barring a CeeDee Lamb-type situation. The Cowboys looked set to add defensive help at pick No. 17 in 2020, but they pivoted and selected Lamb when he fell and was available. We’ve seen how well that selection worked," Hoyt wrote.

"Love could be that type of pick for the Cowboys. His talent is lightly scrutinized, if at all. The Heisman finalist and Doak Walker Award winner was fantastic the last two years for Notre Dame. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in both seasons. He had 42 touchdowns in that span, as well.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the 2025 college football season, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 27 catches for 280 yards and three scores.

If Love were on the board when Dallas is on the clock, it would certainly be worth considering pulling the trigger on the splashy move. The more weapons Dak Prescott has around him, the better.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

