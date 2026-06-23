Cowboys Work Out Former Flash-in-the-Pan NFL Running Back Among 3 UFL Players

The Dallas Cowboys have shown a lot of interest in UFL players lately and that continued after the team worked out two more recently.

According to the UFL, the Cowboys worked out running back Deon Jackson and linebackers Micah Baskerville and Curtis Jacobs.

The announcement of the workouts comes after Dallas signed three UFL players after minicamp, including wideout Denzel Mims, cornerback Ameer Speed and offensive lineman Chris Glaser.

Aside from playing in the UFL with the DC Defenders, the three players have another thing in common: NFL experience.

More info on Jackson, Baskerville and Jacobs

Buffalo Bills running back Darrynton Evans and Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Defenders in 2026 and finished with 449 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 91 carries and 12 receptions for 84 yards.

His 449 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground were both tops in the UFL, and Jackson was voted to the All-UFL Team.

Jackson has NFL experience, as he's played in 29 games (three starts) over three years with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Jackson's most significant playing time came with the Colts, when he appeared in 25 games (two starts) between 2021 and 2022.

DEON JACKSON takes it to the ground.



20-YD gain from 2-5 😤



📺: LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/Nr33hzD1ZE — DC Defenders (@UFLDefenders) June 13, 2026

In the latter year, Jackson showed some real promise and posted 68 carries for 236 yards and one score while adding 30 catches for 209 yards and another touchdown, all of which amounted to career-highs for him.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to replicate that success in the years that followed and Jackson hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since 2023.

The former undrafted free agent out of Duke offers a dual-threat skill set with his ability to run the rock and catches passes out of the backfield.

Baskerville is another former NFL player, although he has far less experience than Jackson, with the LSU product playing in just two contests and seeing only 21 snaps on special teams with the Chicago Bears in 2023.

Baskerville was in the UFL the past two years, appearing in 12 games (three starts) in that span. In 2026, Baskerville posted 43 total tackles in nine games with DC.

Jacobs' NFL experience spans 12 games (two starts) over two years. Jacobs was played in nine games for the Patriots in 2024 and three games with the Tennessee Titans in 2025 and posted four total tackles, all of which came with New England.

Why Cowboys are interested in LB and RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With two youngsters in Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue competing for the RB2 job behind Javonte Williams against Malik Davis, Dallas could use another veteran option in the room.

Even if the Cowboys were to add Jackson, he would be a long shot to make the roster. By all accounts, Dallas has been happy with what it has seen out of the two 2025 draft picks so far this offseason and Blue and Mafah seem to be progressing nicely.

Linebacker is yet another crowded position group for Dallas. If the Cowboys were to add Baskerville and/or Jacobs, they would really just be camp bodies and nothing more.

Speaking of camp, the Cowboys will kick off their training camp on July 28, when rookies and veterans report, the league announced on Monday.