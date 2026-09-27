Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens Live Stream, Start Time, TV Info For NFL Rio Game

The time is almost here for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens to put the questionable field conditions to the test at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday evening.

Leading up to kickoff, the poor field conditions have dominated headlines, but the game will still go on as planned. Dallas and Baltimore will be dealing with some brutal humidity and potential rainstorms later in the evening, which could lead to more slippery conditions.

Entering Sunday's game, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs to the Ravens in the neutral-site game, where they are the designated home team. The over/under for the Week 2 clash is set at a whopping 53.5 total points, so the oddsmakers are expecting a high-flying affair.

A view of the stadium exterior and fans before the game between Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst J.J. Watt in the booth, while Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline.

Leading the men in stripes will be referee John Hussey, who boasts an impressive resume.

How can you tune into Sunday evening's action? All of the information you need to catch the historic game in Rio can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +142 | Ravens -170

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Immediately following Sunday evening's game, the Cowboys will grab all of their belongings, pack up, and prepare for a flight back to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Cowboys will land in Dallas on Monday morning, before beginning prepartions for next weekend's game on the road against the Houston Texans.

Brian Schottenheimer says the Cowboys coaching staff will set up shop at The Star in Frisco to go over film, while players will have the day off to rest and recover.

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