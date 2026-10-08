3 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5

On the heels of their exciting Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Dallas is looking for its second win in a row and third of the season. The Bucs enter this one with a record of 0-4, still searching for their first victory in 2026. This will be a tough matchup for Tampa Bay, as they will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

With Mayfield out, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will get the start, which will give the struggling Dallas defense a boost. Daniels has just one start under his belt and will have a limited amount of time to prepare for this one. That being said, here are three bold predictions for the Cowboys in Week 5.

Abysmal interception streak finally ends

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, I wrote about an alarming stat involving the Cowboys' defense. After failing to record an interception throughout the first four games of the season, they now enter Week 5 on a seven-game streak without a pick. That's the worst in the NFL and it's one of the primary reasons their defense struggles as much as it does.

The good news for this defense is that they're facing a quarterback in Jalon Daniels who has three interceptions in 30 attempts this season. The undrafted free agent has shown that he will give the opposing team the chance to make a play and in this bold prediction, the Cowboys take advantage and record their first interception since Quinnen Williams picked off J.J. McCarthy in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

CeeDee Lamb has 10-plus receptions, 100 yards

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb is playing out of his mind right now. He leads the league in receptions (37), receiving yards (498), and first downs via reception (28). In Week 4, Lamb had the best outing of his career, recording 17 catches for 189 yards and had the game-winning touchdown against the Texans.

In this prediction, Lamb is able to take advantage of the absence of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and finds plenty of open space in the middle of the defense, leading to another game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards.

Dak Prescott throws for 400 yards, 3 TDs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attempts a pass during the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott was unstoppable during the second half in Week 4, and he's set to face a formidable pass defense. Tampa enters this game ninth in the NFL, with 817 passing yards surrendered through four games. While that's impressive, it's also somewhat misleading.

The Bucs have faced Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Green Bay. The only team they have gone up against with an elite passing game is the Bengals, but that was in Week 1 and Cincinnati is historically slow out of the gate.

Tampa will now face a team that's on fire, and they will be without their top defensive back. That's a recipe for disaster as this final bold prediction has Prescott going off again, this time throwing for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

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