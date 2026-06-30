Dallas Cowboys Who Could Be Traded Away Before Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys have been wheeling and dealing with multiple trades this offseason and they may not be done yet.

But we aren't talking about some of the big trades Cowboys fans have been dreaming of, like for Maxx Crosby and Jordyn Brooks, for example.

Instead, we could see the Cowboys unloading some of their own players before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, when Dallas will square off against the New York Giants on Sept. 13.

Here's a look at some Cowboys who we believe could get shipped off between now and the start of the campaign.

Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys were active in adding help all over the defense this offseason, they were extra busy at safety, with Dallas drafting Caleb Downs and signing Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke in free agency.

That is a clear indication Dallas wasn't happy with Hooker and the rest of the safeties room, and it's not hard to see why. Hooker has not played as well in recent years as he did earlier in his Cowboys tenure.

With Downs, Locke and Thompson all being roster locks, and with Markquese Bell still on the roster, Hooker could be on the outside looking in when late August rolls around and you can bet the Cowboys will look to trade him before a release.

Luke Schoonmaker

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Schoonmaker has been a big disappointment over his three years in the NFL after being selected in the second round. He has failed to make much of an impact as a pass-catcher and his blocking hasn't been good enough to ignore that.

The Cowboys brought in a pair of undrafted rookies in Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers, and Trigg especially poses a threat to Schoonmaker with his highly intriguing physical traits.

With Schoonmaker in the final year of his deal and likely on his way out after this season, we could see the Cowboys unloading him and giving one of the rookies a chance. Princeton Fant is also looming for a backup job.

James Houston or Sam Williams or Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary, drafted Malachi Lawrence, still have Donovan Ezeiruaku and rookie Jaishawn Barham is capable of playing edge rusher, also.

That doesn't leave much room at the position, so we'd expect at least one of Houston, Williams or Liufau to be moved.

Williams and Houston are on the final year of their contracts, but they also offer better pass-rush ability than Liufau. Houston had 5.5 sacks in 2025, and Williams had 4.5 in 2023 before his torn ACL in 2024.

Liufau, who is being moved to edge rusher ahead of his third year after an unsuccessful try at linebacker over two seasons, has two more years left on his contract when you include this one and he does at least offer some versatility, which will help his cause.

But the Cowboys are already in good shape at linebacker and desperately need to hold on to any players at EDGE who have shown an ability to make an impact in the sacks department.

Liufau hasn't done that like Houston and Williams have, so he should be first on the chopping black of these three, barring Liufau having a phenomenal training camp.