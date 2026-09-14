Joey Porter Jr Trade Makes More Sense Than Ever For Cowboys After Week 1 Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive letdown in Week One against the New York Giants, falling on the road and showing no signs of improvement on defense.

A lot of hype and excitement surrounding the Cowboys' new-look defense after hiring Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and completely overhauling the roster. Unfortunately, none of that paid off.

Dallas' defense struggled to get any stops and was non-existent in the redzone, allowing the Giants to go 9-for-11 on third down, which was the highest third-down conversion percentage in a game since 1978 for the G-Men. The Giants also went 4-for-4 in the redzone en route to the 28-20 win.

With the struggles on defense, it is clear that the Cowboys still have a lot of room for improvement, and there is one player who could immediately improve the defense who is available via trade. No, we're not talking about Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, but disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys Continue Being Linked To Steelers' Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. reacts against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently shared the best trade fits for the Steelers and Porter, with the Cowboys landing at the top of the list. Dallas and Pittsburgh have become frequent trade partners, trading for wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Broderick Jones over the past two seasons.

"The franchise has trade-market rapport with Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan. The sides have reached deals in back-to-back offseasons," Fowler noted. "Dallas did not discuss Porter with Pittsburgh at the time of the Jones trade. But that would be an easy call for the Cowboys to make if interested."

A trade would all come down to compensation. In order to land Porter, the Cowboys would likely have to get rid of a first or second-round pick.

"Dallas has given up some of its draft capital. The team has seven selections in 2027, but four of those are in the sixth and seventh rounds," Fowler adds. "Porter would likely cost at least a second-round pick, possibly a first. The Cowboys owe the better of theirs or Green Bay's first-round pick to the New York Jets, and their third-round selection to the Steelers."

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Porter has been a Pittsburgh guy since his childhood, thanks to his father's impressive tenure with the team, it looks like his relationship with the Steelers has run its course. At 26 years old, the former second-round pick will have a strong trade market.

And, at 6-foot-2, he brings the size and athleticism that could excel in Christian Parker's scheme, as it continues to come together.

We will have to wait and see if any trade ultimately comes to fruition, but Porter is a name to watch as the Cowboys desperately search for answers to improve the secondary.

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