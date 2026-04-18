Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowlers Prove Team's Success At Homegrown Talent From NFL Draft

While there have been no shortage of justified gripes with Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft picks in recent years, a certain statistic shows Dallas hasn't been that bad at finding good players.

NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno crunched the numbers to show how many homegrown Pro Bowlers are on the current roster of each team in the league and the Cowboys came out looking pretty good.

Holzman-Escareno shows that the Cowboys have a total of five players who fit the bill, which is the fifth-highest total in the NFL.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles (eight), Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions (seven), Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers (six) have more. Dallas is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Most Pro Bowlers on current roster drafted by that team...



8 - Eagles

7 - Ravens, Lions

6 - Texans, Broncos, Chargers

5 - Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills, Falcons

4 - Rams, 49ers, Jaguars, Browns, Bucs

3 - Seahawks, Bengals, Colts, Commanders

2 - Titans, Steelers, Jets, Giants, Saints,… — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) April 17, 2026

The Cowboys' mark ranks second in the division. The Washington Commanders (three) and New York Giants (two) bring up the rear.

The list of five homegrown Pro Bowlers on Dallas' roster are wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (five Pro Bowls), quarterback Dak Prescott (four), left guard Tyler Smith (three), cornerback DaRon Bland (one) and tight end Jake Ferguson (two).

What this means for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We should preface all this by saying that this statistic doesn't tell the entire story, but it is at least something to point to that is a positive reflection of Dallas' recent draft history.

The Cowboys are in better shape than most teams when it comes to finding Pro Bowl players in the draft, as well as keeping said players.

Lamb, Prescott, Ferguson, Smith and Bland have all at made it to at least their second contracts, with Prescott cashing in on more than two when you include the franchise tag.

On top of that, the Cowboys have a better chance than most teams to add players who can help them immediately, which stands as crucial for the team's hopes of improving in 2026.

The Cowboys are in a win-now situation and can't afford to wait on the development of the guys they draft, especially in the earlier rounds.

Owner Jerry Jones embodies the Cowboys' sense of urgency after he made it quite clear he's more desperate than in years past because, as he gets older, he has fewer and fewer chances to finally get over the hump to win a Super Bowl to break Dallas' unacceptably long drought.

The Cowboys are also racing against the clock of Prescott, who isn't getting any younger (33 in July) and could start to decline in the next few years.

If the Cowboys are going to cash in on this particular window, they need to have a successful run on defensive players in 2026.