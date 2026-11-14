Grading Dallas Cowboys Rookies After First Half of 2026 Season

With nine games in the books, the Dallas Cowboys have a strong understanding of what each member of their 2026 rookie class has to offer.

Dallas had multiple picks in the first round and used that to bring in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, in an attempt to shore up their defense. They continued to focus on that side of the ball for much of the draft, with only two picks being dedicated to the offensive side of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, that means Dallas has seen multiple rookies play a large role on defense this season. That said, let's check out each rookie and see what grade they have earned for the first nine games of the year.

Anthony Smith, Devin Moore: Incomplete

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One member of the rookie class won't get a grade since he was unable to make the 53-man roster. Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith was always seen as a project player and he's spending this season on the practice squad. For now, he gets an incomplete grade.

Devin Moore gets the same grade for now as the fourth-round pick from Florida has yet to make his debut. Moore spent the first half of the season on IR, but could be back soon. His 21-day practice window was recently opened, and given the Cowboys' issues at cornerback, he could find himself on the field quickly once healthy.

Camden Brown, WR: C+

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent Camden Brown was able to make the 53-man roster following a strong offseason. He plays at a crowded position, meaning he has spent much of the season inactive. He did get his first chance to play in Week 9 and while he didn't catch a pass, Bron had 78 yards on three kick returns. There's room to grow, but he deserves a passing grade for what he's accomplished thus far.

LT Overton, DL: C+

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Lt Overton during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last of three picks in Round 4, LT Overton has been a fixture in the defensive line rotation. He has yet to start, but has appeared in 29 percent of the defensive snaps this season. Overton has eight tackles and a fumble recovery. He has an overall PFF grade of 51.1, but considering where he was selected, this has been a solid pick.

Drew Shelton, OT: C-

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton blocks during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys brought in Drew Shelton likely as a potential starter down the road on the right side. He has played in five games, but has just five snaps on offense. He's played 23 special teams snaps, but there are still more questions than answers with Shelton.

Jaishawn Barham, LB: B-

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the season, Jaishawn Barham began to make waves. He was asked to move into the green-dot role with DeMarvion Overshown injured and played well. However, his snaps have dropped in recent weeks, throwing cold water on the Barham hype train.

He has a chance to change that with Donovan Ezeiruaku out in Week 10. Dallas is thin on the edge and Barham, who played the position at Michigan, will do more pass-rushing against the 49ers than we've seen thus far. That could help Barham improve his grade, but overall, he has lived up to his draft status.

Malachi Lawrence, OLB: B-

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence rushes the line during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, Malachi Lawrence began to turn things around and became a starter. He then unfortunately suffered a high-ankle sprain, which has him on the IR currently. Still, Lawrence has shown enough promise for Dallas to believe he can be a long-term starter, he just needs to start seeing the production match his effort.

Caleb Downs, DB: A-

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Downs joined Dallas with plenty of hype, and it was hard not to buy in. He was easily one of the smartest rookies in the class and filled a major need for the Cowboys.

Through nine games, there have been some ups and downs for the rookie. He has been beaten often in coverage, giving up a 75% completion rate and allowing a 107.3 passer rating when targeted. Still, he has shown promise and is coming off his best game against the Colts, which included a game-clinching interception as well as his second sack of the season.

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