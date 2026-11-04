Dallas Cowboys Urged to Trade for Rising New York Jets Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys need to make a seemingly infinite amount of changes if they want to somehow make the most out of the 2026 season.

While many fans feel that process starts with firing head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Jerry Jones has made it clear that he's not thinking about making changes to the coaching staff anytime soon.

So in the meantime, the Cowboys have no choice but to pray that their current roster can miraculously turn things around, or more realistically, make improvements via trade.

All eyes have been on whether or not Dallas will make a deal to acquire Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, but another name has now entered the fold.

A New Name Has Emerged for Dallas Ahead of Trade Deadline

New York Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrates with New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Aaron Schatz listed the Cowboys as a team that should trade for New York Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who is on pace for a career-best season during his first year in East Rutherford.

It's no secret that Dallas needs pass-rushing help. The Cowboys are tied for the fifth-fewest sacks as a team (15) in the NFL ahead of Week 9, a concerning stat considering that Dallas has yet to have its bye week. Schatz also points out that Enagbare is third among all NFL edge rushers this season in run stop win rate.

Quinnen Williams has done his part with five sacks, but the edge rusher haven't produced at the level that the defense needs.

Enagbare, 26, could give Dallas an added boost while playing with something to prove. He's currently on a one-year deal with the Jets and would extra motivated as he looks to earn a new contract.

If he were to land with the Cowboys, Dallas' defense would be getting a player with a chip on his shoulder. So far this season, Enagbare has started all seven games for the Jets while tallying 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Kingsley Enagbare Has Relationship With Two Current Cowboys

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have already traded for two former Green Bay Packers since last August, so why not make it one more?

Enagbare played his first four seasons in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent multiple years alongside Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary. While with Green Bay, Enagbare played in 68 games (21 starts) while posting 146 total tackles (79 solo), 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Dallas is looking for anything positive to work with, so maybe that prior relationship can help bring a much-needed spark to the defense.

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