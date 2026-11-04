Dallas Cowboys Urged to Trade for Rising New York Jets Pass Rusher
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The Dallas Cowboys need to make a seemingly infinite amount of changes if they want to somehow make the most out of the 2026 season.
While many fans feel that process starts with firing head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Jerry Jones has made it clear that he's not thinking about making changes to the coaching staff anytime soon.
So in the meantime, the Cowboys have no choice but to pray that their current roster can miraculously turn things around, or more realistically, make improvements via trade.
All eyes have been on whether or not Dallas will make a deal to acquire Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, but another name has now entered the fold.
A New Name Has Emerged for Dallas Ahead of Trade Deadline
ESPN's Aaron Schatz listed the Cowboys as a team that should trade for New York Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who is on pace for a career-best season during his first year in East Rutherford.
It's no secret that Dallas needs pass-rushing help. The Cowboys are tied for the fifth-fewest sacks as a team (15) in the NFL ahead of Week 9, a concerning stat considering that Dallas has yet to have its bye week. Schatz also points out that Enagbare is third among all NFL edge rushers this season in run stop win rate.
Quinnen Williams has done his part with five sacks, but the edge rusher haven't produced at the level that the defense needs.
Enagbare, 26, could give Dallas an added boost while playing with something to prove. He's currently on a one-year deal with the Jets and would extra motivated as he looks to earn a new contract.
If he were to land with the Cowboys, Dallas' defense would be getting a player with a chip on his shoulder. So far this season, Enagbare has started all seven games for the Jets while tallying 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Kingsley Enagbare Has Relationship With Two Current Cowboys
The Cowboys have already traded for two former Green Bay Packers since last August, so why not make it one more?
Enagbare played his first four seasons in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent multiple years alongside Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary. While with Green Bay, Enagbare played in 68 games (21 starts) while posting 146 total tackles (79 solo), 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Dallas is looking for anything positive to work with, so maybe that prior relationship can help bring a much-needed spark to the defense.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7