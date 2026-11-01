Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

Following three consecutive prime time games, the Dallas Cowboys will be in the early window on Sunday during Week 8 as they will host the Arizona Cardinals.

Considering the ups and downs of the season, it feels like a relief for fans to see their team in action early this weekend for a change. We can't breathe too easily, however, since they're facing a team that has been a thorn in their side for the past couple of decades now.

Arizona is 1-8 against the Cowboys since 2008. That one win came in 2017, which was Dak Prescott's second season in the league. That means most of the players on the roster have never defeated the Cardinals, something that's not lost on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The veteran wideout says they've been too relaxed against Arizona in the past, admitting they need to have more energy this time around.

"Yeah, it's just crazy," Lamb said, per the team website."[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws the ball over Arizona Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's all the information needed to catch the action as the Cowboys and Cardinals meet in Week 8 at AT&T Stadium.

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -310 | Cardinals +250

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas has a chance to improve to 4-4 on the season. Oddly enough, it would also be just the second time under head coach Brian Schottenheimer that they managed to win multiple games, last doing so in Weeks 11-13 during the 2025 season.

With a .500 record, the Cowboys would be right in the mix for the NFC East title, thanks to a division that's wide open.

For the Cardinals, they're sitting at 2-5 and are considered by most to be sellers with the NFL trade deadline approaching. With the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks ahead of them in the NFC West, their focus is on the future.

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