Dallas Cowboys' Wednesday Injury Report Includes Three New Additions

With the Dallas Cowboys having wrapped up their first practice of the week on Wednesday afternoon, the team has released its first injury report of the week, also.

All in all, things are mostly positive on the first injury report for Week 2. There are a few new additions, but two of them aren't a surprise at all, as we already knew linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker were injured.

However, the addition of outside linebacker James Houston was not expected, although there doesn't appear to be much to be concerned about initially with him.

We'll go over those injuries and more as we take a look at the team's injury report for Wednesday.

Cowboys' Wednesday injury report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Malik Hooker (forearm): Did not practice

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring): Did not practice

OLB James Houston (shoulder): Limited practice

OL Ajani Cornelius (knee): Full practice

Cornelius did not carry a designation into the weekend before the first game of the season, but he was ultimately inactive after he turned in all limited sessions. A full practice for the backup offensive lineman is a sign of progress.

As we said, Houston is the only unexpected addition to the injury report because he wasn't on last week's and we did not hear of him having an injury issue after the Week 1 contest.

That said, seeing as how he turned in a limited session to begin the week, he has a good chance to play. Houston is currently buried on the depth chart and only played 10 snaps in Week 1.

Hooker had successful surgery on his forearm, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Wednesday, and the hope is that he only misses a few weeks. P.J. Locke is expected to step into Hooker's role as the safety next to Jalen Thompson when Caleb Downs is working out of the slot.

As for Overshown, he has a similar return timeline of one to two weeks with his strained hamstring. He was spotted doing rehab work off to the side at practice, so he's on the mend.

Rookie Jaishawn Barham is expected to replace Overshown in the starting lineup and wear the green dot, Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys reported.

Tyler Smith injury update

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Overshown, left guard Tyler Smith was also getting in some rehab work off to the side at practice on Wednesday.

Smith is recovering from thumb surgery he had before Week 1 and is currently on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the first four games.

However, Schottenheimer has left the door open for a six-week absence for the All-Pro offensive lineman.

"It's something that he's just been dealing with and he'll probably go on IR, four to six weeks. At the end of the day, it just felt like he couldn't do the things that he had to do at a high level. We know that it's a long season, so it's unfortunate," Schotty said.

Schottenheimer noted after Smith's surgery that the procedure was a success, so hopefully he's back as soon as the four-week injured reserve stint is up.

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