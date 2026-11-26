Despite being 5-6 overall, the Dallas Cowboys are 2-1 against the NFC East. That includes a Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, who they will face for the second time this year in Week 12.

Both teams come in off a win on Sunday, which gives them plenty of confidence. They're also short on rest, with this showdown taking place on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas is favored by more than a touchdown in this one, which has more to do with the Eagles' struggles than anything. Philly did defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but that put an end to a rough seven-game losing streak.

The Eagles have struggled since losing Jalen Hurts due to blood clots in his lung, but they have a potential advantage this week. Joe Milton III is starting his third game of the season for Philadelphia, and he knows this Dallas defense well. Milton spent the 2025 season with the Cowboys and was on their practice squad until Week 6 this year.

For Dallas, they should have a boost on defense after learning they will have a starter back on the field for the first time since Week 3. Jalen Thompson, who signed a three-year deal in free agency this offseason, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, but will be back in action against the Eagles.

Thompson's return will be huge since it will allow Caleb Downs to spend more time in the slot. It will also help since they will be without P.J. Locke, who is dealing with a concussion and is listed among the names of inactive players in Week 12. Before looking at that full list of players who will sit out on Thursday, let's get a reminder of how both team's injury report look.

Dallas Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Tyler Booker, G (Ankle)

Jake Ferguson, TE (Knee/Ankle)

P.J. Locke III, S (Concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Devin Moore, CB (Hip)

Jalen Thompson, S (Hamstring)

Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 Injury Report

OUT:

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB (Oblique)

Jonathan Jones, CB (Ankle)

Dallas Cowboys Week 12 Inactive List

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs with the football against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RG Tyler Booker (ankle)

WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle)

S P.J. Locke (concussion)

TE Jake Ferguson (ankle/knee)

DT Jonathan Bullard

LB Jaishawn Barham

Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 Inactive List

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB

Jonathan Jones, CB

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