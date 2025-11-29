Cowboys' playoff odds continue to increase following Week 13 victory
Four weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys went into their bye week with a record of 3-5-1. Hope seemed lost for first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, especially given the way the team was losing.
Their defense was struggling to stop anyone, with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett carving them up as the Arizona Cardinals shocked them in Week 9. This led to a drastic move from Jerry Jones, who traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
His addition helped the defense tremendously, as did the return of multiple injured players. The Cowboys have turned the improved play into a three-game winning streak, including wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Those wins have them at 6-5-1, and the Cowboys have seen their playoff odds increase significantly. After Week 13, the Cowboys have a 24 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they find a way to upset the Detroit Lions on the road, those odds increase to more than 50 percent.
Cowboys have one major hurdle to overcome in Week 14
The Cowboys face a tough team in Week 14 as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. These two teams have become rivals, with the Cowboys pulling off a stunning 20-19 win in 2023.
Detroit felt robbed in that one as Dan Campbell famously attempted a trick play two-point conversion that turned into a rash of penalties. Campbell and the Lions got revenge in 2024 with a 47-9 blowout win in Dallas.
That alone makes this a tough one, but there's an even larger hurdle for the Cowboys. This season, they've been awful on the road with a record of 2-4. Their high-powered offense hasn't traveled well and their defense hasn't fared well when playing away from AT&T Stadium against good teams.
Dallas needs that to change if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
