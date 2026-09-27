Dallas Cowboys Week 3 Inactives Raise Major RB Depth Concerns After Shocking Move
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The Dallas Cowboys have officially announced their list of inactives for Sunday's Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Entering the weekend, we already knew three players who would be inactive for the first-ever NFL game in Rio, but the remaining three spots were still up for grabs. Like clockwork, defensive starters DeMarvion Overshown, Malik Hooker, and Cobie Durant are inactive for this weekend's game, but there was a major surprise.
Backup running back Emari Demercado, who has been operating as the Cowboys' primary backup behind Javonte Williams, will not be suiting up in Rio. It comes as a bit of a surprise, because Demercado had no injury designation throughout the week.
That means Tyler Goodson, who the team signed to the active roster last week off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, will be making his team debut.
Undrafted free agent wide receiver Camden Brown and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius round out the list. Both men have frequented the inactives list throughout the first two weeks of the season.
A full look at the Cowboys' list of inactives for Week 3 can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys Week 3 Inactives vs. Ravens
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring)
- CB Cobie Durant (hamstring)
- S Malik Hooker (forearm)
- RB Emari Demercado
- G Ajani Cornelius
- WR Camden Brown
All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's game in Rio can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys +142 | Ravens -170
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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