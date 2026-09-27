The Dallas Cowboys have officially announced their list of inactives for Sunday's Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Entering the weekend, we already knew three players who would be inactive for the first-ever NFL game in Rio, but the remaining three spots were still up for grabs. Like clockwork, defensive starters DeMarvion Overshown, Malik Hooker, and Cobie Durant are inactive for this weekend's game, but there was a major surprise.

Backup running back Emari Demercado, who has been operating as the Cowboys' primary backup behind Javonte Williams, will not be suiting up in Rio. It comes as a bit of a surprise, because Demercado had no injury designation throughout the week.

That means Tyler Goodson, who the team signed to the active roster last week off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, will be making his team debut.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Camden Brown and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius round out the list. Both men have frequented the inactives list throughout the first two weeks of the season.

A full look at the Cowboys' list of inactives for Week 3 can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 3 Inactives vs. Ravens

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring)

CB Cobie Durant (hamstring)

S Malik Hooker (forearm)

RB Emari Demercado

G Ajani Cornelius

WR Camden Brown

All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's game in Rio can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +142 | Ravens -170

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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