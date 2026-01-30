7 Senior Bowl Standouts Cowboys Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had something rare happen in 2025. Their leading receiver, running back, and sack artist were all added in the offseason.

George Pickens was acquired in a trade and had 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns. Free agent addition Javonte Williams ran for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, while fellow free agent signee Jadeveon Clowney finished with 8.5 sacks.

This is unique since Dallas typically builds their roster through the NFL draft. That should continue to be the case for them, especially with their current salary cap situation. Thankfully, there will be plenty of players who fill needs in the 2026 class, including these seven Senior Bowl standouts.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

American defensive lineman Gabe Jacas of Illinois lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

An edge prospect who flashed all week is Gabe Jacas from Illinois. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Jacas is able to win with power, but his explosion off the snap is what stood during practices. He also proved to have incredible versatility, playing well on interior drills.

The more you can do, the more valuable you are. Illinois DL Gabe Jacas looks good inside pic.twitter.com/mkh6EBPEAS — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 28, 2026

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is expected to use a hybrid 3-4 defense, and Jacas could be an interesting piece, capable of filling multiple roles.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan celebrates after safety Bud Clark intercepts a pass. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Donovan Wilson is a free agent, and Malik Hooker is entering the final year of his deal. That's why the Cowboys need to find more depth at safety, and TCU's Bud Clark should be on their radar. He was dominant during the safety bowl, earning praise from everyone in attendance.

It's Bud Clark's world we're just living in it. TCU Safety dominated at the Senior Bowl all week. Has 15 interceptions and 21 passes defended over the last four seasons as well. He's going to shoot up draft boards after this week. pic.twitter.com/WmRSkezpdu — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 29, 2026

Clark's play during these practices should surprise no one. He was a dominant safety for the Horned Frogs, with PFF giving him the second-highest grade at safety over the past two seasons. The only player ahead of him was Caleb Downs.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jeremiah said Jacob Rodriguez especially stood out on Wednesday, recording a forced fumble and an interception. He also said Rodriguez impressed teams in interviews. While the pass rushers at Texas Tech got most of the attention, Rodriguez was the leader of that unit.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor against the Arizona Wildcats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One way the Cowboys could open up cap space is by releasing right tackle Terence Steele, who hasn't lived up to his contract. If that happens, they'll need a replacement, and they could turn to Max Iheanachor.

Put me on the Arizona State Max Iheanachor hype train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/WY7FNV98XI — Brad (@Graham_SFN) January 29, 2026

The ASU product didn't start playing football until 2021 and has been ascending quickly. He was impressive during drills, and was said to be very receptive to instruction from coaches.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis reacts after a sack with defensive lineman Isaiah Neal against Georgia Tech. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis isn't the biggest linebacker (6-foot-0, 224 pounds), but he knows how to find the football. That was on display this week, and should have grabbed the Cowboys' attention.

Kyle Louis has had a heck of a week. 32 GMs will have his name highlighted as you work into Day 2 at the LB spot.



Just a heck of a ballplayer. pic.twitter.com/9pzNQBjNrT — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2026

Christian Parker likes to utilize the nickel formation and Louis could give them a linebacker capable of playing the "big nickel" role.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

American Team running back Kaelon Black of Indiana runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Kaelon Black broke out this season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a receiver, however, he had just four catches for 36 yards.

Everyone knew he could put up numbers as a rusher, but Black did himself some huge favors this week by dominating in the pass game.

Another day, another bunch of impressive receiving reps from Indiana RB Kaelon Black. Has been unguardable so far pic.twitter.com/ku9sMLn1ZB — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 29, 2026

Dallas wants to keep Javonte Williams, but looking for more depth isn't a bad idea, and Black is a name for them to monitor.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

T.J. Parker saw his sack numbers drop in 2025, but he was still considered a first-round talent. After his showing at the Senior Bowl, he might have ensured that he will be a top-15 pick.

Great leverage + long arm pass rush rep here from Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. He had some strong run defense reps as well. Good first day for him pic.twitter.com/1M4WxI8xJc — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Parker was the top-rated player to attend the Senior Bowl, and he managed to raise his stock even higher.

