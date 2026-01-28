Cowboys Must Keep Eye on Small School Prospect Dominating Senior Bowl
With two picks in the top 20 selections during the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys should be able to find impact players to help improve their defense.
Of course, anyone who watched their defense this past season knows they need more than two players. That’s why they need to be paying attention to anyone who could be added on Day 3 and help as a rookie.
One player who could fit that bill is Nadame Tucker from Western Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder had 14.5 sacks during his final season and has impressed during the Senior Bowl practices.
Tucker was even named one of the biggest winners from the first practice by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.
"Every year, at least one small-school prospect stands out and gives their draft stock a boost by beating Power Four competition. Tucker is an early favorite to emerge after his initial performance,” Sobleski wrote.
“The reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year started practice with some physical play against the run, which drew the coaching staff's attention. His performance carried over to the team period, where Tucker did a good job of setting the edge to make a couple of tackles near the line of scrimmage. He also had a few pass-rush wins to round out a complete day.”
Nadame Tucker is still learning the game
Tucker might be 25 years old, but he's still raw. He didn't begin playing football until his senior year in high school, and is still figuring things out. Even so, he was on fire in 2025.
His collegiate career was interesting as well, with Tucker playing for Independence Community College in 2020 and Hutchinson in 2021. He transferred to Houston in 2022, playing there for three seasons.
Tucker spent his final year with Western Michigan, where he won the 2025 MAC Defensive Player of the Year award. As a potential Day 3 pick, Tucker is someone for the pass-rush-needy Cowboys to keep an eye on.
