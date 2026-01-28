With two picks in the top 20 selections during the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys should be able to find impact players to help improve their defense.

Of course, anyone who watched their defense this past season knows they need more than two players. That’s why they need to be paying attention to anyone who could be added on Day 3 and help as a rookie.

One player who could fit that bill is Nadame Tucker from Western Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder had 14.5 sacks during his final season and has impressed during the Senior Bowl practices.

MORE: Christian Parker Could Unlock Ideal Free Agent Fit for Cowboys Defense

Tucker was even named one of the biggest winners from the first practice by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

Highland's Brandon Robinson is tackled by Hutchinson's Nadame Tucker during their game at Gowans Stadium. | Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Every year, at least one small-school prospect stands out and gives their draft stock a boost by beating Power Four competition. Tucker is an early favorite to emerge after his initial performance,” Sobleski wrote.

“The reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year started practice with some physical play against the run, which drew the coaching staff's attention. His performance carried over to the team period, where Tucker did a good job of setting the edge to make a couple of tackles near the line of scrimmage. He also had a few pass-rush wins to round out a complete day.”

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds 'Ace Starter' & 'Sticky' Man CB

Nadame Tucker is still learning the game

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson rushes against Houston Cougars defensive end Nadame Tucker. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Tucker might be 25 years old, but he's still raw. He didn't begin playing football until his senior year in high school, and is still figuring things out. Even so, he was on fire in 2025.

Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker is a super interesting eval. 25 YO. Didn't start playing football until HS senior yr. Late bloomer but was dominant in '25:



- 14.5 sacks, 21 TFLs

- 86.2 PFSN EDGEi

- 20.5 pressure% (PFF/TruMedia)



Twitched-up, high-intensity, menacing POA power. pic.twitter.com/Ktrd73glXu — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 8, 2026

His collegiate career was interesting as well, with Tucker playing for Independence Community College in 2020 and Hutchinson in 2021. He transferred to Houston in 2022, playing there for three seasons.

Tucker spent his final year with Western Michigan, where he won the 2025 MAC Defensive Player of the Year award. As a potential Day 3 pick, Tucker is someone for the pass-rush-needy Cowboys to keep an eye on.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency