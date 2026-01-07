Cowboys give Javonte Williams great news ahead of pending free agency

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the NFL offseason with several key decisions to make on the roster, including pending free agents who had breakout seasons during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dallas must focus on players like star wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams, but before they hit the open market, it looks like conversations have been in the works.

During the team's exit press conference, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones provided a promising update on Williams, who is coming off of a career year.

According to Jones, the Cowboys are getting an early start on working to bring Williams back to the team for the next season and beyond. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also noted Williams is "at the top of our list" entering the offseason.

"Javonte is at the top of our list."



Brian Schottenheimer discusses the Cowboys' outlook on a new deal with pending FA Javonte Williams pic.twitter.com/e0ev6NzyCY — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 7, 2026

"Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team has already been in contact with the representation of RB Javonte Williams about re-signing him to a multi-year deal," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

The Cowboys signed Williams last offseason to a one-year, $3 million deal. The veteran running back had a breakout year, and outperformed his contract, so is in line for a massive payday.

During the 2025-26 season, Williams ranked ninth in the league with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. His success was a key part in balancing the offense, which was the standout unit for the team during the disappointing year.

If the team can re-sign Williams, it is one less area of need that the Cowboys will need to address as it revamps its roster in preparations for a bounce-back year.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have been adamant for weeks that the plan is for Williams to return and be a part of the team's future, so let's hope that the two sides can come to an agreement before the running back market skyrockets.

