Dream Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate could be scooped up by AFC team

The Dallas Cowboys are moving into phase two of the team's search for a new defensive coordinator, with some of the options yet to interview because of the NFL playoffs.

However, one of the top defensive minds who is available has been named as a dream candidate for Dallas, but a new development may bring those dreams to an end.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is reportedly set to interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers for their head coaching vacancy. Flores has received head coaching buzz from several teams around the league, so it's increasingly unlikely that he would make a lateral move to remain a defensive coordinator.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands 'powerful' EDGE, fast-rising CB

In fact, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, "Flores is believed to be a serious contender for the Steelers’ head coaching job." Flores spent one season with the Steelers in 2022, serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Flores may be out of the mix, the Cowboys have still shown strong interest in a member of Flores' coaching tree. The team has interviewed Vikings' defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, who has been praised as a "defensive mastermind," and reportedly impressed the team during his interview.

Dallas ranked dead last in the league in pass defense, while the Vikings' secondary ranked No. 2 in the NFL, allowing just 158.5 passing yards and 15 touchdowns per game.

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes with its search for a new defensive coordinator, but if Flores is out of reach, landing a candidate like Jones would be a good consolation prize.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign Buffalo Bills pass rusher in NFL free agency

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award