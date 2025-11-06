Cowboys add ‘electric’ edge, ‘consistent’ corner in recent 2026 mock draft
Whether you liked the moves made by the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline or not, it’s hard to argue that they’re not a more talented team now that they added Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.
It’s also fair to say they still have some massive holes that need to be filled during the offseason. The good news for them is that they still have two picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft to address some of their concerns.
That’s what they do in a recent mock draft from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who has the Cowboys selecting a defensive end and cornerback.
Pick No. 11: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
Dallas beefed up their interior, but they still need help across from Donovan Ezeiruaku. They find that in Bailey, an explosive pass rusher from Texas Tech.
“Thanks to their deadline trade with the Jets, the Cowboys now have a truly elite defensive interior, with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams,” Baumgardner wrote.
“They still need more off the edge, however. Corner could be another possibility in Round 1, but Bailey (13 sacks, 55 pressures in nine games) has been electric this season.”
Bailey has 11.5 sacks in nine games this season, and 26 in his collegiate career.
Pick No. 28, from Green Bay: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
As much as the front seven gets criticized, the secondary has been a bigger problem for Dallas. That’s why they go for Mansoor Delane from LSU with their second pick in this mock.
“The Cowboys obviously don’t have Micah Parsons anymore, so we’ll see how this new-look defensive front works out. As mentioned, though, Dallas is in great position to make serious improvements via the draft,” Baumgardner wrote.
“Delane has been one of the few consistently bright spots for LSU this year.”
Delane joins DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, forming what could be a solid trio. Still, they’ll need to do something about their safety position which is a mess.
