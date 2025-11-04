Despite disastrous loss in Week 9, Cowboys had one surprising bright spot
Week 9 was a disastrous loss for the Dallas Cowboys, who were defeated at home 27-17 by the Arizona Cardinals.
As has been the case throughout the year, their defense struggled to come up with key stops on third downs as well as in the red zone. It was so bad that Cardinals players could be heard during the broadcast boasting about how easy it was to score on the Dallas D.
MORE: Jerry Jones refuses to rule out Cowboys coaching changes after ugly Cardinals loss
The Cowboys know they have to get better, which is why they sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday morning in exchange for linebacker Logan Wilson. While he's not an elite defender, Wilson is a quality starter, who is superior to anyone who was starting for the Cowboys in Week 9.
Fans will still want more, with a pass rusher atop their wish list. While that's understandable, the Cowboys should feel more confident in the players they have on the defensive line after their performance against the Cardinals.
Rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku stood out with five pressures while recording his second career sack. He was joined by Jadeveon Clowney, who had six pressures and recorded his second sack of the year.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa also got in on the fun, recording five pressures on Jacoby Brissett.
Donovan Ezeiruaku has a bright future with Cowboys
Ezeiruaku has been performing better every week, which led to the Cowboys starting him against Arizona. He rewarded them for their faith by recording three tackles and a sack.
MORE: Jerry Jones admits regret over Cowboys’ defensive coordinator changes
He now has 20 tackles and two sacks on the season, proving to be one of the few building blocks on this struggling defense.
A second-round pick out of Boston College, Ezeiruaku led the ACC with 16.5 sacks last year and is on the verge of breaking out as a pro.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV
Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries