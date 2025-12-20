Cowboys add well-traveled CB to struggling secondary in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys are facing the prospect of an early offseason, and the state of their defense makes it clear where their focus needs to lie. With postseason hopes all but gone and major questions on that side of the ball, our latest 2026 NFL mock draft has Dallas focusing on its defensive issues.

There's going to be plenty of work to do during the offseason after the Cowboys fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Not only will they have to decide on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' status, but Dallas has to improve their roster.

MORE: Cowboys safety confirms injury status with cryptic social media post

That's why this mock draft focuses on defenders with each of their first two picks, which are also both first-round selections. Dallas doesn't make a selection after Round 1 until Round 4, due to the Quinnen Williams and George Pickens trades, but they still land plenty of talent.

Texas Tech's David Bailey rushes the Kent State offense during a non-conference football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas finally built a dominant interior for their defensive line, but the edge is now an issue. That's why their first pick in this mock is used on Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey.

An explosive edge rusher, Bailey had 14.5 sacks in three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech. With the Red Raiders, he had a breakout season with 13.5 sacks, emerging as one of the top players in this class.

Round 1, Pick 23: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers CB Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Colton Hood has had a long journey to the NFL, playing for three different programs. After starting his career at Auburn, Hood moved to Colorado, where he played behind Travis Hunter and D.J. McKinney, but still stood out as a playmaker.

He transferred again for the 2025 season, heading to Tennessee, where he was expected to be the CB2 across from Jermod McCoy. A knee injury kept McCoy out all season, however, which left Hood as the No. 1 cornerback for the SEC program.

MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys have no remorse over pricey extension despite costly injury

Hood excelled in this role, proving himself to be a capable starter with a great blend of size and athleticism. While Dallas has to improve at safety, landing Hood gives them much more confidence in their secondary, which has been a sore spot all year.

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe against the Oregon State Beavers. | James Snook-Imagn Images

There's been a shift in thinking lately that suggests the Cowboys could consider adding an offensive tackle with one of their first-round picks. It wouldn't be popular, but it would make sense given the struggles both Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have had.

That said, the defensive needs outweighed this shortcoming, but Dallas still lands a player with starting potential in Round 4. Fa'alili Fa'amoe played for six seasons, making him an older prospect, but he has plenty of experience.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder followed Washington State head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest to finish his collegiate career. Fa'amoe spent much of his career on the right side, which is where Dallas would want him anyway, making this an ideal fit, as well as an excellent value in the middle rounds.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16