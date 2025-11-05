Cowboys continue defensive rebuild in post-NFL trade deadline 4-round mock draft
Tuesday was a busy day for the Dallas Cowboys, who agreed to two deals at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
Dallas added a new linebacker in Logan Wilson and a defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams. To bring in Wilson, the Cowboys sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. For Williams, they sent Mazi Smith along with a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round selection.
MORE: List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
Both Wilson and Williams are under contract beyond this season, which means they're not one-year rentals. Instead, they're part of a defensive rebuild which continues with this 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 14: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
On Monday, it became apparent that defensive end isn't the Cowboys' primary need. Dallas had three players register at least five pressures, but it didn't matter since their defensive backs couldn't stick with anyone in coverage.
That's why they use their first pick on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Arguably the top cornerback in this class, McCoy has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in January. As long as he returns looking healthy this season, he's going to be highly coveted and Dallas would be able to rebuild their secondary around him.
Round 1, Pick 24 (via Green Bay Packers): LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
With their second pick in the opening round, the Cowboys go with the powerful LT Overton from Alabama. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds, Overton needs to work on his pass rushing, but his floor is a high-end run stuffer on the edge.
MORE: Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
He has the tools to be special, and could be a perfect complement across from Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is beginning to come into his own.
Round 4, Pick 114: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Dallas has to sit out of the second round thanks to the Quinnen Williams trade, as well as the third, thanks to the George Pickens trade. Now back on the clock at No. 114, they add Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York.
He doesn't have elite size at 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, but York is a high-IQ player who is a two-time team captain. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer loves high character players, and that's what they would be landing in York.
They can also use his talent in coverage, given their struggles in this area throughout the first nine weeks of the 2025 season.
