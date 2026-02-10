Cowboys Predicted to Take Rising EDGE, Boom-or-Bust DT in New Mock Draft

2025 was a disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite boasting one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, their struggles on defense led to a 7-9-1 finish.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Cowboys are focused on fixing that side of the ball. They brought in a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, and now need to give him the players needed to succeed.

With two picks in Round 1, the Cowboys are expected to find some of their much-needed help in the 2026 NFL draft. That’s where Jeff Risdon focuses in his latest mock draft on The Big Lead, which begins with a defensive end who was impressive during the Senior Bowl.

Pick No. 12: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against LSU. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.J. Parker was a rising star in 2024, but a dip in production hurt his draft stock this season. He's been able to raise his stock once again, thanks to an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl.

“Parker’s draft range is uncertain, but he comes out of Senior Bowl week with upward momentum. His power-to-speed ability and higher-end 2024 game tape speak to the pass-rush-needy Cowboys here,” Risdon wrote.

Dallas is desperate for help on the edge and Parker would give them an impressive prospect who could develop alongside second-year defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their second pick in Round 1, Risdon has the Cowboys selecting Florida's Caleb Banks. While impressive in size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds), Banks has a lot of question marks. He played in just three games in 2025 and looked slower when he was on the field.

Perhaps the lingering foot issue was what caused the lack of movement, but Risdon admits he's a boom-or-bust prospect.

“Banks came into 2025 highly touted, but struggled with injuries. His recent dominance at Senior Bowl week helps raise his ceiling as a prospect, and the Cowboys pounce on one of the draft’s biggest (no pun intended) boom-bust prospects,” Risdon wrote.

Aside from the durability concerns, this pick would be questionable with the depth at defensive tackle already in Dallas.

