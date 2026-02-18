Cowboys Can Fix Secondary by Trading for All-Pro With Ties to Coaching Staff

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a tough task on his hands as he's being asked to fix one of the worst defenses the franchise has ever fielded.

There's a lot of optimism in Dallas due to the hiring of Parker, as well as to the impressive staff he's put together. That includes defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who spent the past two seasons coaching defensive backs for the Green Bay Packers.

Ansley has worked for some excellent defenses, including a two-year stint as the defensive backs coach for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. During that tenure, he worked with Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

That could be helpful for Dallas because Fitzpatrick is suddenly available for trade. According to Jordan Schultz, Miami has been fielding calls as they're ready for another rebuild under a new coaching staff.

Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime. pic.twitter.com/bADGD0Ndrj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 18, 2026

Fitzpatrick began his career in Miami, playing for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2018. During his second season, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after expressing frustration with his reduced role. He was traded back to Miami in a deal that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers.

In eight seasons, Fitzpatrick has 690 tackles, 60 pass deflections, and 21 interceptions. He was a top-five safety according to PFF in 2025 and would give instant credibility to the Dallas secondary if added.

Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of Dolphins' rebuild

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jeff Hafley is the new head coach in Miami, and he also has a connection to Ansley. For the past two seasons, Hafley was the defensive coordinator at Green Bay, which could help open the lines of communication.

In addition to potentially trading Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are also releasing EDGE Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Chubb could be a fit in Dallas as well, which means the Dolphins' rebuild could help the Cowboys fill holes on defense.

