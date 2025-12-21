Cowboys vs Chargers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Sunday afternoon for the team's final home game of the season, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have been eliminated from the NFL Playoff race, but there is still a lot for the team to evaluate as the season winds down. We will also get to see the return of star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was activated from injured reserve.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 expert pick roundup

We will also see how the defense responds to the change of Matt Eberflus moving from the sideline to the coaches' booth, while defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton will take over the responsibility of making on-field adjustments.

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.

MORE: Cowboys add well-traveled CB to struggling secondary in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys vs. Chargers, Week 16 announcer pairing

NFL on FOX logo during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

FOX assigned the game to Adam Amin on play-by-play, while Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will provide color commentary. Brees replaced Mark Sanchez during the season, following Sanchez's stabbing in Indianapolis and legal issues that followed.

Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

MORE: 3 Cowboys who need more snaps during final 3 weeks of 2025 season

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 referee assignment

Sunday afternoon's game will be called by the officiating crew led by Alan Eck.

Eck, who is a former college football player from Bloomsburg University, was hired by the NFL in 2016 as a side judge. He moved to umpire in 2017, before being promoted to head referee before the start of the 2023 season.

This season, home teams have a 61.54 winning percentage with Eck's crew on the call.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16