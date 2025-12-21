3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 16 vs Chargers
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Sunday afternoon, officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Despite the postseason hopes vanishing, Dallas has a lot to prove against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas has the opportunity to end the season on a high note, with the team's final home gameof the year.
MORE: Cowboys vs Chargers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 16
Of course, as has been the case throughout the year, the offense will be key to the Cowboys' overall success, and there are a handful of prop bets to keep an eye on.
Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.
Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 expert pick roundup
CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown (+135 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Chargers have a solid pass defense, but Lamb has been seeing more targets in recent weeks and will once again be heavily involved in the offense if the Cowboys want to continue winning.
At +135, getting Lamb in the endzone is one of the most likely player props of the day.
MORE: Cowboys add well-traveled CB to struggling secondary in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
Dak Prescott 2+ passing touchdowns (-145 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Cowboys will be looking to prove they still have some fight left despite missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second straight season, and Dak Prescott will be a big part of their success.
Prescott has been playing at an elite level, and another strong performance places him as the front-runner to finish the season as the league's passing leader as long as he finishes out the final three games.
George Pickens over 60 yards receiving (-142 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Pickens has struggled in back-to-back games, and enters Sunday afternoon's showdown with a chip on his shoulder. With some extra motivation, Pickens should make it a priority to rack up the yards.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez