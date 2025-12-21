3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 16 vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Sunday afternoon, officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Despite the postseason hopes vanishing, Dallas has a lot to prove against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas has the opportunity to end the season on a high note, with the team's final home gameof the year.

Of course, as has been the case throughout the year, the offense will be key to the Cowboys' overall success, and there are a handful of prop bets to keep an eye on.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.

Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown (+135 via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chargers have a solid pass defense, but Lamb has been seeing more targets in recent weeks and will once again be heavily involved in the offense if the Cowboys want to continue winning.

At +135, getting Lamb in the endzone is one of the most likely player props of the day.

Dak Prescott 2+ passing touchdowns (-145 via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will be looking to prove they still have some fight left despite missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second straight season, and Dak Prescott will be a big part of their success.

Prescott has been playing at an elite level, and another strong performance places him as the front-runner to finish the season as the league's passing leader as long as he finishes out the final three games.

George Pickens over 60 yards receiving (-142 via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pickens has struggled in back-to-back games, and enters Sunday afternoon's showdown with a chip on his shoulder. With some extra motivation, Pickens should make it a priority to rack up the yards.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

