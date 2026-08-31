Every Position Where Dallas Cowboys Could Still Add Help On 53-Man Roster

Sunday was a tough day for many NFL players, who found out they fell short of their goal of making their respective team's initial 53-man roster. For the Dallas Cowboys, they faced some incredibly tough decisions, which is a testament to the depth and competition they built throughout their depth chart.

Another statement was made by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who proved he has no time for players who underperform. Dallas waived 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who entered training camp as the favorite for the RB2 job. The Cowboys also traded away Nate Thomas, who was fighting for the swing tackle position but struggled with consistency, especially in pass protection.

The news was coming in fast on Sunday and that will be the case again Monday as teams make waiver wire claims and then will fill out their practice squads. Dallas surely feels good about their initial 53-man roster, but they could still look for help at a few specific positions.

Positions where the Cowboys need to look for help

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas already addressed one of their biggest weaknesses by trading for offensive tackle Broderick Jones. His addition, however, might not be enough.

Nate Thomas wasn't up to the task as swing tackle, which is why the Cowboys added Jones. That said, the former first-round pick could potentially push Terence Steele for the starting right tackle position. Steele was once a consistent starter for Dallas, but hasn't been the same since he tore his ACL in 2022.

Check out #Cowboys Von Miller against Terence Steele 👀 would have been a sack on Dak Prescott.



(🎥: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/wbEpcw7N9o — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 27, 2026

Steele took a paycut to stay with Dallas, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently called out his lack of consistency. The Cowboys have been ridiculously patient with Steele, but they need to actively look for an upgrade.

There's also a chance they could look for help at inside linebacker. Thankfully, they're not terrible in this area with DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, and Jaishawn Barham, but they do have questions. The most concerning is the health of Overshown, who has been unable to play a full season throughout his first three years in the league. Barham is also a wild card who was a stud in the preseason but has never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL.

The Cowboys could look for more experienced help at linebacker, especially with players such as Tyrel Dodson being made available during cut downs.

Biggest area of concern for Cowboys following 53-man cuts

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah out, the Cowboys have just three running backs on the roster. Javonte Williams is the lead back while Malik Davis will serve as the RB2. Their third back is Hunter Luepke, who is listed as a fullback, but plays multiple positions and has been used as a third running back in the past.

Davis continues to defy the odds and stand out as the backup to Williams, but the Cowboys should be willing to look for more depth, especially with Williams and Davis both getting banged up by the end of the 2025 season.

Dallas should bring back Blue and Mafah on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers, but that won't be enough. They should be willing to add another veteran option who can give them meaningful snaps if something were to happen to one of their top backs.

Overall, the roster is strong for the Cowboys, but they need to have their eyes on the waiver wire as they look to build the best 53-man roster possible before Week 1.

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