Everything Dallas Cowboys Coaches Said About Caleb Downs at Mandatory Minicamp

Ever since the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the NFL Draft in April, all eyes have been on rookie defensive back Caleb Downs.

Downs was widely viewed as one of the very best players in the draft and the belief was that he wouldn't be on the board when Dallas was on the clock in Round 1 and a significant trade up would be necessary.

Instead, the Cowboys were able to pounce on Downs with a small trade up from No. 12 to No. 11, which amounted to an ideal outcome for a team that was overhauling its defense.

Now, the Cowboys are tasked with getting Downs ready for the start of the season, when he should have a huge role out of the gate. The expectation is Downs will be the primary slot cornerback, as well as a starting safety.

What coaches, players said about Downs at minicamp

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker says there has been no surprise with Downs. He is exactly "as advertised," the Cowboys defensive play-caller said.

Parker was also happy to report that Downs is "doing great" in his first offseason with the Cowboys and the work ethic, willingness to learn and attention to detail we heard so much about during the pre-draft process have shined through.

“But he’s been doing great. He’s a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected," Parker said. "He wants more information. And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. So it’s been good. He’s been good to work with, and I think that he’s trying to advance at the right rate."

As you'd expect, expectations for Downs have been through the roof. Parker says the important thing is just sticking to the usual process of developing a rookie.

“I think that we try to lessen those expectations in terms of what goes on outside of these walls. There’s a certain process to take as a rookie in general in the National Football League, and we try to abide by that process," Parker said.

Cowboys veteran defensive lineman Quinnen Williams echoed a lot of what Parker said, and his view of Downs seems to be the overwhelming consensus among the rookie's teammates.

“He’s a DB first, so I kind of don’t really see him too much on the field,” Williams said. “But getting a chance to talk to him, getting a chance to be around him, see how hard he works, he’s a Bama guy at heart, so he’s the real deal to me. So I’m super happy to have him here. He’s a phenomenal guy, man. Listens, learns, eager to do the right thing and extremely humble, extremely hard-working. So he is as advertised.”

Caleb Downs' offseason progress

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs was repping exclusively as the slot cornerback earlier this offseason, but as OTAs and then mandatory minicamp progressed, Dallas has been giving him more and more.

Downs has been getting reps at safety the last few weeks, and he was even involved in some punt work, both as a returner and protector.

While we can't say for certain just how quickly Downs will acclimate, we are confident in saying he's going to get ample opportunity to get his feet wet right away.